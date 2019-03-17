Tadcaster Albion's football ground has been badly flooded

Tadcaster Albion Football Club have posted a video showing the shocking extent of flooding at their ground.

The pitch - which has hosted Leeds United under 23s games this season - any other areas of the club site are completely submerged after the River Wharfe burst its banks this weekend.

The flooding has brought back memories of the Christmas 2015 floods, which saw Tadcaster Bridge partially collapse and split the town in two during Storm Frank. The bridge did not re-open until 2017.

During the December 2015 floods, the football club's efforts to drain their pitch were hampered when a pumping system became blocked by fish.

A temporary footbridge built to reconnect the town was named after Albion fan Sonny Lang, 23, who died shortly before it was erected.

Tadcaster Albion chairman Matt Gore confirmed at the time that the club would be erecting a memorial garden near the bridge’s entrance as well as a commemorative plaque in her memory.

He said: “We urge the community of Tadcaster to refer to this as Sonny’s bridge in recognition and honour of her brilliant life. Naming the bridge after Sonny means everything to us and everything to her mum Anna and dad Marc. Every time somebody crosses the bridge they will be reminded of her. Sonny would have loved this. Tadcaster is a special place and the community is second to none, there’s a special feeling in this town.”