Take a look inside the New Zealand butcher's shop that's Harrogate Town mad!

A butcher's shop in New Zealand has been decked out with bunting, scarves and Harrogate Town hats to show support for the club from across the globe.

Doug Jarvis Butchers and Deli in Papamoa joined thousands of Harrogate Town fans in celebrating the club's promotion to the National League yesterday.

The shop was decorated especially for the big game.

Town superfan Alistair Franklin moved from Harrogate to New Zealand in 2009 for a lifestyle change, and has worked in the shop since. Although he's now thousands of miles away from the CNG stadium, his support for the club is still very much present - taking to their Facebook page to wish the players luck and post photos of the decorated shop.

Alistair said: "I have followed Harrogate Town for many years through their highs and lows, and joined together with a small group of fans from Harrogate, Ripon and Halifax to provide our own travel to away fixtures.

"At that time the club only used to provide a few seats on the players' coach for fans. We called ourselves Town's independent travelling supporters - we loved it It grew in popularity and flourished. I had 250 metal badges made and sold them all. Any profits we made went back into subsidising our away travel.

"We were a group of dedicated fans, male and female, who enjoyed a good day out supporting our non-league team."

Pictures: Alistair Franklin.

Reflecting on Harrogate Town's promotion, Alistair said: "The club has progressed so much, the fans have a supporters club, and the away travel for fans is thriving. The club's promotion is massive, the public now need to get behind them."