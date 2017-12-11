Take a seat for majestic view of North York Moors

In the few months since being installed at one of the most dramatic locations on the North York Moors, the near 10ft-high Seated Man bronze sculpture has split opinion, drawing praise, criticism and even waggish comparisons to it supposedly bearing a close resemblance to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The work by artist Sean Henry can be found off Blakey Road, between Hutton-le-Hole and Castleton, on Castleton Rigg above Westerdale, and has been towering above the local landscape since being put in position in June.

The Seated Man sculpture is the first public sculpture to be placed within the North York Moors National Park and it is intended that it will stay on the hillside for five years.

The work was commissioned by the David Ross Foundation, a philanthropic organisation set up by and named after one of the Carphone Warehouse co-founders.

The work of Mr Ross’s organisation includes promoting projects that work towards providing greater access to the arts.

While Henry’s description of his sculpture work as exploring “the tension between the making and staging of figures that seem to belong to the real world, and the degree to which they echo our experiences and sympathies” may baffle some, there is no doubt that the Seated Man has a huge number of admirers who believe it to be a unique and positive addition to the landscape.

Indeed, one of the chief complaints since it was installed has related to the number of cars parking nearby as visitors arrive in their droves to take a closer look.

With the Seated Man, Henry chose the location himself and designed the painted bronze work to complement the moorland location and the heather, blacks, greens and purples which surround it.

Those who make it up to the sculpture have a double reward; the chance to examine it more closely and take in the majestic scenery of the surrounding hills and dales that stretch for miles in different directions.

Technical details: Nikon D4 camera with a Nikon 12-24mm lens, exposure of 1/160th sec @ f8, ISO 160.