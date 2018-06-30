'Take care when choosing tradespersons,' Sheffield police warn after security company send out letter to residents

Police in Sheffield have issued a statement over a letter sent out by a security company warning residents about a recent burglary in the area.

A number of residents in Sheffield are believed to have received the leaflet, which contains the header: 'The police have reported there has been a burglary in your area'.

A spokesman for Sheffield East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We've been asked by a number of residents if this leaflet has been sent out by the Police. We can confirm that this is NOT from us and is no way endorsed or affiliated to South Yorkshire Police.

"Please take care when choosing tradespersons to do work at your home, make sure you do your research and that you are 100 per cent happy with the person's credentials."

The leaflet goes on to say that the company, the name of which has been omitted by the police, is owned by former police officers, and says the information concerning the recent burglary has been obtained via 'open source methods' such as social media.