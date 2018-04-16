Take your pooch on this dog-friendly pub crawl around Leeds

If you want to combine walking your dog with having a pint or three, taking your dog on a walking pub crawl of Leeds is a great way to go about it.

There are an array of pubs in Leeds which welcome pooches, so if you follow this route you have yourself your very own dog-friendly pub crawl.

Located on Call Lane, Roland's is a quirky bar where both you and your pooch can enjoy a day out

This route includes pubs in the city centre, Call Lane and the riverside, but you can chop and change, mix it up a bit or even do it the other way round- whatever best suits you and your dog.

Start at the city centre

Begin in the centre of the city by making your first stop at Nation of Shopkeepers, located on Cookridge Street. After changing its no-dog policy, Nation of Shopkeepers allows you to bring your dog inside, as long as you’re not close to the kitchen.

Here you will find easy access to dog bowls and treats and if the sun is shining your pooch is guaranteed to like their outside courtyard, where you can enjoy a pint in the sun and your pooch can stretch their legs.

29 Cookridge Street, Leeds

Next, make your way to Mill Hill where you will find two destinations located on the same street. Head in the direction of the train station, going via Park Row, passing The Light and Trinity Leeds before arriving at Bundobust.

Bundobust is an extremely dog-friendly pub in the centre of Leeds city, and they are constantly encouraging owners to bring their dogs inside. Here, you can enjoy a pint of one of their delicious craft beers or flavoursome tasty vegetarian Indian street food, whilst your dog has access to constantly replenished bowls of fresh water, meaning they don’t have to go thirsty whilst you enjoy a pint or two.

Head of Steam, 12 Mill Hill, Leeds

Located just a few seconds away on the same street is Head of Steam, which has a wide variety of brews, real ales and craft beers, alongside bowls of water which are ready and waiting for your thirsty pooch. This dog-friendly bar is a great place to stop at on your crawl, and if you fancy going back to Bundobust before heading onto the next, the proximity of this pub to Head of Steam makes it possible to do this.

6 Mill Hill, Leeds

Next on the list is the Outlaws Yacht Club, located on New York Street. This trendy bar also triples up as an art gallery and coffee house, so if you’re wanting to take your pooch to somewhere cool, this is a great place to go.

You can take your dog in here providing they’re well behaved, and whilst you have a pint they can enjoy a nice bowl of water.

38 New York Street, Leeds

Call Lane

From Outlaws Yacht Club take a short four minute walk towards Call Lane, where the first stop on this road is the popular destination of Roland’s.

Here your dog will be able to enjoy water whilst you have the options of a wide array of drinks, including craft beers and cocktails.

Their cosy beer garden is a great place for you and your pooch to enjoy the spring and summer sun and this bar even has regular doggy visitors, so your pooch can make pals.

39 Call Lane, Leeds

Just a short distance away is the Stew and Oyster Calls Landing which is an atmospheric pub located close to the River Aire. Here, your dog can roam around, whether this be inside or out, and this pub proves its dog-friendly status by boasting its own dog bar, which has both water and dog treats.

36-68 The Calls, Leeds

The riverside

The last area on the destination is on the other side of river and located close to the river.

First stop on the list is The Midnight Bell, located on Water Lane. As long as dogs are kept on the ground floor, dogs are welcomed with open arms and will also receive a fresh bowl of water whilst you enjoy a cool, refreshing real ale. Your pooch can also explore the outside area if they choose, where you can soak up the spring and summer sun if it’s a bright and sunny day.

101 Water Lane, Leeds

Located just a few seconds away, also on Water Lane, is the Cross Keys. Your pooch is extremely welcome here, where it will get a fresh bowl of water and you can enjoy some tasty pub grub or a refreshing pint or two, this being the perfect place to finish your pooch pub crawl and head back home, or even head back to one of your favourite destinations on the list if you fancy it.

107 Water Lane, Leeds