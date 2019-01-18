Talented boxer dies after shooting at family pub in Doncaster

A talented boxer injured in a shooting at a Doncaster pub last night has died.

The 21-year-old, named locally as Tom Bell, was rushed to hospital after a shooting at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate Balby last night.

Tom Bell

It is claimed to have been a drive-by shooting, although the full circumstances have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

All the force has revealed so far is that there was ‘an incident’ at the pub and that police officers and paramedics were deployed before a man was taken to hospital.

It has since emerged overnight that the victim – a talented boxer – has died.

Posting on Facebook, his sister Ceejay Bell said: “Good night God Bless to my little bro! No one will compare to you, my best friend.”

Jimmy Rylo described him as a ‘true gentleman and a good lad’ and Samantha Parsons said: “Can someone wake me up and say tonight was just a nightmare cause I really can’t believe it.

“Can honestly say I’ve never felt like this in my life, the first boy to ever break my heart. You was like a little annoying brother/best friend such a laugh to be round, you will be missed, love you mate.”

His friend Kurtis Doyle added: “Was was a pleasure knowing and having chance to train with you. You'll be miss and my love goes out to all your family and friends.

“Keep the dream alive up there and look down on those that had the pleasure off sharing memories with you. Fly high."

Last night bullet holes could be seen in two shattered windows at the pub.

Those at the pub at the time of the shooting were kept inside while emergency first aid was provided to Tom at the scene.

An air ambulance was deployed and armed police officers were also seen.

Police statements were taken from eye witnesses to help police piece together the circumstances surrounding the gun attack in the immediate aftermath.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

More to follow.