Talks planned in bid to resolve Northern Rail guards dispute

Talks will be held in a bid to resolve a long-running industrial dispute over the role of guards on trains

The conciliation service Acas said the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Arriva Rail North (Northern) will meet next week.

An Acas spokesman said: "Acas is maintaining a dialogue with Northern Rail and RMT and the parties have accepted an invitation to attend conciliation talks next Wednesday 19 September."

The RMT has claimed safety will be compromised by plans to reduce the number of guards and extend driver-only rail services.

RMT members are set to strike on Saturday, causing fresh disruption to Northern services.