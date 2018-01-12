Tanker delayed by ‘slow walk’ protest at Kirby Misperton fracking site

A group of people walked in front of a tanker on its way to the hydraulic fracturing site at Kirby Misperton this morning as North Yorkshire Police facilitated a ‘slow walk’ protest.

Between 10.05am and 10.25am, six protesters walked along Habton Road, delaying the vehicle by 20 minutes before it entered the site.

Police and members of the protest community ensured local traffic was able to pass by the protest.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We’ll continue to support and protect people engaged in safe and peaceful protest at Kirby Misperton. Officers engaged with the protest community this morning, and explained what was reasonable in the circumstances.”