Taser seized from property in Hull

A Taser has been seized by police during a search of a property in Hull.

Officers from Humberside Police carried out the warrant at a property on Ceylon Street yesterday (September 17), where the Taser was found.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing or distributing prohibited weapons designed for discharge of noxious substances.

He has been bailed until next month.