Tax-free childcare vouchers deadline looms: What you need to do NOW if you have children

The deadline for childcare vouchers is looming fast - meaning you'll need to apply soon if you want to reap the benefits.

If you pay for childcare then you may benefit from the government's childcare vouchers.

What are childcare vouchers?

Childcare vouchers are vouchers that let you pay for childcare from your pre-tax and pre-national insurance salary.

It covers childcare costs for children up to 15 years old or 16 for disabled children.

This means that you ‘sacrifice’ some of your salary and have it go directly towards childcare each month.

Although this sounds like you’re losing money, actually, because it comes out before tax you save it.

For example, if you gave up £1,000 of your salary you would get £1,000 worth of vouchers.

Whereas if you paid for childcare out of your normal salary, after tax, you would only have £700.

This means you’re £300 better off.

Can I apply for vouchers?

Anyone can apply for childcare vouchers BUT only if they are offered by their employer.

The good news is that lots of small and big companies take part so it may be worth having a chat with your boss.

There is no income limit so anyone can apply for them whether you’re earning £15,000 or £150,000.

However, the amount of tax you can save will depend on whether you are a basic-rate (20%), higher-rate (40%) or top-rate (45%) taxpayer.

A basic taxpayer will save a maximum of £930 a year, a higher-rate taxpayer £642 and a top rate taxpayer £590

What counts as childcare?

Any REGULATED provider such as nursery, playgroup, nanny, or au pair who is Ofsted registered.

Grandparents or other relatives who look after a child won’t be eligible to receive the vouchers unless they are registered childminders.

I’m not able to get childcare vouchers - what can I do?

If childcare vouchers aren’t available to you then it might be worth considering applying for the new tax-free childcare scheme.

Anyone can apply for it - even if they are self-employed but they must earn £120 a week.

If a couple is claiming then both parents must work.

The maximum age you can claim for tax-free childcare is 11.

The maximum income limit is £100,000 per parent.

When can I apply?

The scheme was meant to close in April but has been extended until October.

If you think you will benefit from claiming childcare vouchers then it’s time to get applying as the deadline is Thursday, October 4.

If you find you are eligible for both schemes, you should weigh up the pros and cons of each scheme and your individual circumstances before making any final decisions.

If you are uncertain, it is always worth checking with a professional accountant or financial expert for advice. For more information, you can also visit the government’s information page www.gov.uk/help-with-childcare-costs.