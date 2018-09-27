Taxi licences suspended on the spot in West Yorkshire Police crackdown

Have your say

Police checked 40 taxis in a crackdown on illegal vehicles in a special operation - and immediately suspended nine licences on the spot.

West Yorkshire Police carried out a 'multi-agency enforcement operation' in Huddersfield town centre aimed at 'disrupting criminal activity'.

Police cars

-> Leeds man shot outside his mother's Chapeltown home, inquest told

On Friday and Saturday Kirklees District Police visited several licensed premises and patrolled in the town.

Police, VOSA, HMRC and British Transport Police all teamed up for the operation.

This is what they found:

40 taxis (Hackney and private hire) were checked and resulted in nine immediate licence suspensions

23 vehicles were stopped and checked by officers

A lorry was recovered with £60,000 worth of machinery, which had recently been reported stolen, recovered

Two vehicles were seized for road related offences

A stolen vehicle was recovered

One driver was arrested for driving while over the limit

Three people were arrested for immigration offences

PC Steve Nicholls, who led the operation, said: “The night-time economy is a crucial part of Huddersfield – both to residents, students and visitors and we want to ensure that everyone can enjoy what Huddersfield has to offer and feel safe.

"This particular enforcement campaign has been a real success and it has been fantastic to have so many partner agencies on board to work and support us.

“The purpose of these enforcement operations is to identify, disrupt and prevent any criminal activity and provide reassurance to the residents of Huddersfield that we always take a proactive approach to keeping people safe.”

-> Jabs given to children at this GP surgery may not work after vaccines were stored incorrectly