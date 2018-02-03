Taxis seized over 'tax and insurance' following crash in Bradford

Two taxis were seized by police after one was involved in a road collision and another arrived to collect the driver.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle which crashed was believed to have no insurance.

Then a second private hire taxi which arrived at the scene was suspected of being un-taxed.

The tweeted a photograph of both vehicles strapped to the back of wagons on Bowling Back Lane, Bradford, before they were removed from the scene.

They said: "First private hire vehicle crashes into a wall, believed uninsured and no tax. Vehicle seized. Second private hire vehicle arrives to collect the first driver, also not taxed and also seized. Awaiting third vehicle."