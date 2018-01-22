TCS reports improving portfolio

The level of like-for-like passing rent with Town Centre Securities has grown 2.2 per cent with overal occupancy rates amongst its portfolio now at 99 per cent,

The Leeds-based business said it had made good progress in the on-going strengthening and improvement of its portfolio, and in the CitiPark car parking operation.

In an update to investors it said it had been named development and joint venture partner with Leeds City Council in a key new scheme (an aparthotel on George Street), and is due to complete the Merrion House development in the next few weeks on time and budget Its residential scheme in Manchester is progressing well.

It said the Merrion Centre trading remains strong and continues to grow its rental income while CitiPark grew its revenues and profits.