Teacher, 53, says she regrets sleeping with teenage pupil

a high school teacher aged in her 50s has told a jury she was “having some sort of midlife crisis” when she slept with a teenager.

Deborah Lowe is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child when being a person in a position of trust but she says sex only took place when the boy was aged 17 and he had left her school.

Giving evidence at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, the former air hostess and divorced mother-of-two said she was “so ashamed” about the relationship.

She told the court that she first slept with the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in December 2016 at her flat.

Lowe, 53, said: “He said he missed me.

“He had been thinking about me a lot and then we kissed, and then I am very embarrassed to say that we ended up in bed together, which I regret.”

Her barrister, Neil Usher, asked her: “What do think now about a lady of your age having sex with a young man of that age?”

She replied: “I’m mortified. I’m embarrassed. I think I was having some sort of midlife crisis.

“I have never done anything like that before. I don’t know why I did it. I am so ashamed.”

The next time the pair had sex was four months later at his family home while his mother was out, she said, and then about “half a dozen times” in June 2017 at her static caravan in Poynton.

Mr Usher said to her: “Is there any truth in the suggestion that you had any form of sexual activity with (the complainant) while he was still at school?”

The defendant replied: “No.”

The court was earlier told of a WhatsApp message she sent to a friend in October 2016 in which her friend wrote: “We can’t all have a 17-year to shag. Lol xxxx”

In response, Lowe posted: “Can I just say for the minute I am not shagging him and I am merely a mother figure. However if not in the too distant future he wants to discuss the merits of an older woman I will be there for him.”

Her friend wrote: “Yummy. Can’t say I blame you.”

Lowe then replied with emojis of a bottle of baby lotion and a pair of handcuffs.

The defendant told the jury it was a jokey conversation as her friend knew she had not been in a relationship, or slept with a man, for nine years.

Lowe denies five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust said to have taken place between April 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016.

On Thursday, the jury was directed to return a not guilty

verdict on a separate count of engaging in sexual activity with a child.