Team called to help walker who tumbled 20ft in Hebden Bridge

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue received a request for urgent assistance from Yorkshire Ambulance Service with the evacuation of an injured 74 year old walker who had fallen from the footpath and tumbled 20ft towards the river edge at Hardcastle Crags.

The gentleman was out walking with a family group on Wednesday who raised the alarm.

Fifteen CVSRT members were available to respond immediately and made their way in team vehicles or directly to the location.

Mobile One, based in Mytholmroyd, was first on-scene and provided the initial casualty care and c-spine control as the casualty was indicating back pain. Team members were joined shortly afterwards by additional CVSRT members, the ambulance crew and then Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed further upstream in a small grassy clearing.

Following a thorough medical assessment by the air ambulance paramedics, the casualty was carefully packaged in a vacuum mattress and loaded onto a Bell Stretcher.

CVSRT members then carried the stretcher across the flowing river and to the landing zone to the helicopter for onward transfer to hospital.

The casualty had sustained four broken ribs from his fall.

The Search and Rescue Team wish the gentleman a very speedy recovery and hope he will be out enjoying the countryside soon.