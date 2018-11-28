Team17 to launch WWII shooting game

Video games developer Team17 is to collaborate with independent development team Black Matter to bring the authentic WWII shooting game Hell Let Loose to PC Early Access in 2019.

Hell Let Loose is a platoon-based, realistic, multiplayer first-person shooting game set during the second world war.

Wakefield-based Team17 said the game creates an epic theatre of war across huge maps, offering 50 vs 50 tactical battles in which players must coordinate to capture sectors and resources to beat the opposition into submission.

It added that authenticity is key and players will be able to experience history using a realistic period arsenal, with accurate weapon behaviour.

Black Matter has been working on the game since 2016 and completed a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017.

During the Early Access period, the team will work collaboratively with the community to create the best possible multiplayer experience and will be regularly updating the game based on feedback.

Maximilian Rea, co-founder of Black Matter, said: “Team17 have a long history of delivering robust and highly accomplished titles. Their philosophy of delivering a great final product whilst importantly allowing us to protect the unique identity of an FPS title like Hell Let Loose was a key factor in our partnership.

"A title this epic in scope posed a huge challenge for a small studio like us. Working with Team17 will allow us to focus on the development of the game while ensuring we deliver players the polished experience they expect.”

Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team17, added: “We’ve always said our aim is to work with the most talented game makers on great games regardless of genre.

“Hell Let Loose offers fans of simulation shooters something truly special and we can’t wait to get the game into players hands.

"Black Matter has created an incredible game and were blown away when we were first introduced to it. We know fans of the genre will be too. We are delighted to not only support them in delivering the quality gaming experience they wish for their fans, but to help them on their journey as a team as well.”