Teen remanded over Wakefield city-centre stabbing

A teenager has been charged with maliciously wounding with intent to cause GBH following a stabbing in Wakefield city centre.

The 19-year-old is also charged with possessing a bladed article and damaging a police cell.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court recently and is due to appear again on July 12.

The incident happened on Kirkgate on the evening of June 11.

The 40-year-old victim was stabbed in the back but his injuries were not life threatening.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called and landed on Kirkgate.

Police cordoned off the area close to the Red Chilli restaurant.