Teen taken to hospital after serious assault in Wakefield

Have your say

A teenager suffered a serious head injury after an assault in Wakefield city centre.

The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after the attack on Westgate during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detectives are investigating the assault, which happened outside a nightclub, just before 5am.

The road was closed for several hours and a cordon was put in place whilst initial enquiries were carried out at the scene.

It re-opened at around 8.30am.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to call Wakefield District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180188367, or use the live chat system on the force website.