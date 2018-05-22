Teenage boy raped in Doncaster park

An investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly raped in a Doncaster park in the middle of the day.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, reported being raped while on Town Fields, at around 2pm on Thursday, May 10.

He is said to have to escaped towards Elmfield Park a short time later, before reporting the incident to officers on May 13.

South Yorkshire Police have today released this e-fit image of a man they believe may be able to assist their investigation.

A spokesman said: "The man is described as white, around 30 -years-old with dark brown shoulder length hair.

"He was of large build with green eyes and a scar running through his left eye-brow. The man was wearing a black jacket, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and white Adidas trainers.

"Following the incident, it is believed the victim was approached in Elmfield Park by a passer-by. The passer-by is described as a white woman, aged 18 or 19-years-old, with ginger hair and blue eyes. She wore facial piercings and glasses. Officers believe she too may be able to assist their enquiries and are eager for her to contact them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 970 of May 13.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you do not wish to give your name.