Teenage boy seriously injured as ‘lit firework’ is thrown at him in Bingley

A teenage boy suffered serious injuries when what is thought to have been a lit firework was hurled at him in Bingley.

The object was thrown at the 16-year-old as he walked from Belgrave Road to Crownest Lane in the town at about 4.30pm last Monday, November 5.

The victim suffered injuries to his hands and burns to his arms, torso and upper legs and is today continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

The incident, which is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police, happened as a group of males passed the boy on steps that run between the two streets.

Bradford District CID’s Det Insp Mark Taylor said: “Our enquiries suggest there were other people in the area at the time who may have seen these males or the incident itself, and we would ask anyone with information which may assist our investigation to contact us.”