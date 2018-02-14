Teenage boys arrested after house is ransacked during Scarborough burglary

Police are investigating after a number of items of sentimental value were stolen during a house burglary in Scarborough.

The incident took place on Garfield Road some time between 10am and 3.45pm on Monday.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the property was “ransacked”.

Investigations are also under way into the theft of a CCTV camera unit from outside a house on Gladstone Road at 7.40am on Monday.

The wires on a CCTV camera unit outside another house, on Cambridge Street, were cut at about 10.10am that same day.

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the incidents and have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to ring DC 877 Millington on the force’s 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.