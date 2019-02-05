Teenage burglar helped gang steal Mercedes cars worth almost £90,000

Have your say

A TEENAGER who was part of a gang of professional burglars who stole three Mercedes car worth almost £90,000 was caught after a police chase.

Jared Lupton lost control of the gang's getaway car and crashed into a field after the burglary at the property in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Lupton escaped serious injuries after it was feared he may have damaged his spine during the incident.

Lupton and three other men targeted a house on Gelder Court Alverthorpe on November 22 last year.

Gerald Hendron, prosecuting, said a group of men wearing balaclavas gained entry to the property and stole keys to three Mercedes cars which were parked outside.

All three vehicles were then driven away along with a BMW which the gang members had arrived at the property in.

Police were contacted after a neighbour witnessed the break-in.

Lupton was the driver of the BMW, which was fitted with false number plates.

The vehicle was followed by an officer who saw the BMW driving away in convoy with the Mercedes cars.

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter was deployed during the incident.

Lupton lost control of the car and went through a fence into a field.

A man in the passenger seat was also arrested.

A court heard two of the Mercedes cars were later recovered.

Lupton, of School Street, Bradford, pleaded guilty to burglary, handling stolen goods, three offences of theft and dangerous driving.

Andrew Walker, mitigating, said Lupton accepted he would be facing a lengthy custodial sentence.

Mr Walker said Lupton did not break into the property with the others but had agreed to drive the BMW.

Lupton was sent to a young offenders institution for 50 months.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "This was a professional burglary.

"You had come from Bradford, together with a number of others to specifically burgle this property."