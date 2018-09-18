Teenage cyclist being treated for serious head injuries after road accident near Malton

An 18-year-old man is being treated in hospital for serious head injuries after his bicycle was involved in a crash with a car in North Yorkshire.

The crash, which involved a green Toyota Hilux, happened at Woodland Stables Road, Langton, near Malton, shortly after 8am today.

The cyclist has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Woodland Stables Road, which had been closed by police, has now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can call police on 101 and quote reference number NYP-18092018-0077.