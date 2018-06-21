Teenage cyclist seriously hurt in crash

A 13-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a van.

The boy was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary after the accident in Pontefract yesterday. He remains in hospital.

The teenager had been among a group of cyclists travelling down Ferry Top Lane, Ryhill, at about 6pm when they approached a bend in the road.

A Ford Transit van was travelling in the opposite direction and there was a collision between the van and the boy, who had been at the back of the group of cyclists.

Enquiries are ongoing and the police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1472 of June 20.