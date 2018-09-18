Teenage cyclist suffers serious head injuries in collision with car near Malton

A teenage cyclist was airlifted to hopsital with serious head injuries after being in a collision with a car in the village of Langton.

The 18 year-old was cycling on Cordike Lane in the direction from Burythorpe towards Acklam when the collision with a green Toyota Hilux heading towards Langton occurred at around 8am this morning (Tuesday).

He was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police tonight.

The occupants of the Toyota, a male driver and male passenger, were uninjured in the incident but the road was closed until 11:45am to allow police to work at the scene.

Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the cycle or Toyota prior to the collision to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to TC Mark Patterson or email mark.patterson:northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12180174608.