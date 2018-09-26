Teenage girl arrested after firearms incident in Mirfield

Police carried out a raid and made two arrests after a firearms incident in Mirfield today.

Officers swooped on an address in Liversedge and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl following the incident, which happened at about 12.10am.

It is thought a replica firearm was discharged in the street on Northway on Mirfield’s London Park estate by suspects who then fled in a car.

Police were today maintaining a highly-visible presence in Mirfield and Liversedge while various searches were conducted.

Kirklees CID’s Det Insp Mark Catney said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and would like to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity on Northway in Mirfield this morning.

“All reported firearms incidents are treated extremely seriously and residents will notice a highly-visible uniformed police presence in the Mirfield and Liversedge areas to reassure residents and continued activity in connection with this enquiry.”

The two people arrested in Liversedge today remained in custody.