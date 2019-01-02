Teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 12 days

Have your say

A teenage girl from Sheffield has been missing now for 12 days

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing on Christmas Eve but has not been seen since Friday, December 21.

Pamela Horvathova

On that occasion the teenager was in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall and was wearing a long-sleeved, red Primark crop top, blue jeans and black trainers.

It is thought she was also wearing a black pullover top, with a white logo and white stripes down the sleeves.

She had no bag or other belongings with her.

Pamela Horvathova.

Her hair is dark brown and short, with some blond running through the ends.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.