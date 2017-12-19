Teenage girl missing from Birstall was wearing school uniform

Have your say

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from Birstall.

Katie Wickham, of Withens Road, was reported missing yesterday evening around 9pm when she failed to return home and attend school this morning.

She is described as a white female, 5'7”, and with black hair. She was believed to be wearing school clothes, including her Batley Girls' High School blue blazer, green coat, black jeans and black trainers.

Since yesterday evening, police have been conducting extensive enquiries are appealing to anyone who has any information about Katie’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1882 of 18 December.