Teenage girl shot dead in latest wave of violence in London

Two teenagers have been shot in a night of violence in London amid concerns over the rising death toll in the capital this year.

A 17-year-old girl died and a 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after they were injured in separate shootings on Monday.

The girl was with friends in Chalgrove Road, Tottenham, north London, when she was murdered shortly before 9.30pm.

Half an hour later a 16-year-old boy was shot in Markhouse Road in Walthamstow and left in a critical condition. Another boy, aged 15, was taken to hospital with stab injuries.

So far this year the Metropolitan Police has launched 47 murder inquiries - eight in January, 15 in February, 22 in March and two in April.

In the whole of last year there were 130 murders in London. The number of killings reached a peak around June before dropping again in the second half of the year.

In Tottenham, one witness, who works in a nearby shop, said he heard three bangs which sounded like fireworks.

He said he saw the victim sat with friends following the shooting before police cars and ambulances arrived. He also saw blood on the right side of the 17-year-old’s chest.

Another neighbour described the murder as “very sad”.

“I heard the bangs because I sleep in the front room,” she said. “I thought it was a bomb.”

Describing the area, she added: “It’s not nice - so many drugs, stabbings, cycles up and down - no respect for people any more.”

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy tweeted: “Walthamstow - can confirm tonight we have had another serious incident involving shooting and stabbing.

“Appreciate this is very distressing - I will share more information as and when have it from official sources as only want to share what is confirmed.”

Monday’s attacks come amid concerns over rising violent crime in the capital.

On Sunday a 20-year-old man was the 31st person to be stabbed to death in London so far this year.

He was fatally knifed moments after leaving a bar in Wandsworth and died in the street.

On Thursday, the family of Abraham Badru, 26, who was shot dead in Hackney, east London, on March 25 warned that “gun culture is becoming rampant in our community”.

There have been five fatal shootings in London so far in 2018.

The latest incidents will bring fresh scrutiny on the Government’s efforts to halt rising levels of violent crime around the country.

Figures published in January showed police recorded 37,443 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument in the year ending September 2017 - a 21% increase compared with the previous year and the highest tally since comparable records started in the 12 months to March 2011.

Gun-related crime also went up by a fifth year-on-year, to 6,694 recorded offences.

Ministers point to findings from the separate crime survey which show overall offending is going down over the long-term.

But they have acknowledged that some of the increase in police-recorded violent crime is “genuine”.

In the coming weeks the Home Office will publish a serious violence strategy, which it says will place a “new emphasis” on steering young people away from crime.

Proposed measures include a “two strikes” regime, meaning criminals caught with corrosive substances twice will automatically face a prison sentence of at least six months, and a tightening of rules covering online sales of knives.

The recent spate of violence has prompted scrutiny of a sharp reduction in stop and search activity, with use of the powers at the lowest level since current data records started 17 years ago.

Stop and search has repeatedly attracted controversy, with criticism focusing mainly on the number of stops of black and minority ethnic individuals.

Reforms were introduced in 2014 by then-home secretary Theresa May to ensure the tactic was used in a more targeted way.