Teenager arrested in Leeds after being found carrying 'large kitchen knife'

Have your say

Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of a series of robberies in Leeds after he was found carrying a blade.

The boy, 16, was arrested by officers in Park Lane, Woodhouse, at midnight on Tuesday.

In a tweet, West Yorkshire Police's Leeds Crime Team said he was found in possession of "a large kitchen knife" after being stopped and searched.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The tweet added: "Juvenile male arrested following positive stop search in Woodhouse on suspicion of four robberies in Woodhouse area of Leeds."