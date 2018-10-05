Teenager assaulted by motorist in Ossett

Have your say

An 18-year-old woman was assaulted by a car driver in Ossett.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on Dale Street around 10pm on Friday September 28.

The teenager was walking on Dale Street in the direction of Dewsbury Road when a small white car pulled up as she passed Albion Croft.

The driver got out and assaulted her. She managed to get away and the man drove off.

He is described as white with brown hair and was wearing a grey T-shirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wakefield CID via 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.