Teenager charged after Hebden Bridge park stabbing

A teenager has been charged following an incident in Hebden Bridge at the weekend where a man was seriously injured.

Samuel Smith, 18, of Elm Bank, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton has been charged with assault of a 20-year-old man in Calder Holmes Park on Saturday afternoon.

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today (Monday).

A 19-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.

Enquiries are on going.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the police via 101, the 101 Live Chat facility or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the police reference 131800279634.

Officers called to reports of an injured man in Calder Holmes Park shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday discovered he had suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

An air ambulance was summoned to take the victim to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment, and he remains in hospital.