Teenager dies after Seat Ibiza crash near Carleton Bridge in Skipton

Have your say

A teenager has died after the car he was travelling in crashed in North Yorkshire.

Police have today (Sunday) urged witnesses to come forward following the single-car collision between Skipton and Carleton, which happened at about 2am on Saturday.

The collision occurred between Skipton and Carleton, near Carleton Bridge, and involved a black Seat Ibiza.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Team on 01609 643185, quoting reference 12190006765.