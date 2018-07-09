Teenager dies in Doncaster lake while swimming with group of friends

Have your say

A teenager has drowned while swimming in a Doncaster lake with a group of friends.

The 19-year-old, who has not yet been named, got into difficulty at Skelbrooke Lake - a former quarry near Skellow - at around 8.35pm yesterday.

He had been swimming with a group of friends when he disappeared under the water.

Emergency services were alerted and the teen's body was found at around 9.10pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police attended Straight Lane, Skelbrooke, yesterday evening at around 8.35pm, following a report that a man had entered water nearby but had disappeared shortly after.

"South Yorkshire Fire and Recuse and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene alongside officers and the body of a 19-year-old man was found in the water at around 9.10pm.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman added: "A man has been found dead after entering water near to Straight Lane, Skelbrooke, Doncaster.

"Firefighters joined police and ambulance crews in searching for and recovering the casualty, who is believed to be a 19-year-old man.

"The fire service attended the incident around 8.35pm last night, mobilising four fire engines including specialist water rescue crews.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died."

In 2015, worried Doncaster quarry bosses stepped up security and added black dye to the water in the lake a bid try to stop a wave of summertime swimmers.

Round the clock security patrols were increased and the dye was added to make the water less appealing to swimmers.

Matthew Mellor, aged 27, drowned while swimming with friends in a quarry in Auckley in 2014.