Teenager drowned after going swimming in River Aire in Leeds, inquest told

A teenage boy drowned in the River Aire in Leeds, after going for a swim and getting into difficulty, an inquest has heard.

Callum Dawson, 17, died after entering the river at Kirkstall.

An inquest into his death, which opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning, was told that three young men got into the water on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 26.

They decided to go for a swim, despite not having trunks.

The court was told that Mr Dawson, who was born in Bradford but was living in Beeston, Leeds was struggling with the cold water and strong current.

An ambulance was called at around 6.45pm but despite searches by emergency services, he was not found that evening.

His "lifeless" body was recovered from the water on June 27.

A provisional post mortem report gave the cause of his death as drowning.

The inquest was adjourned for further enquiries.