Teenager seriously injured in bottle attack at Northallerton nightclub

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an assault in a Northallerton nightclub which left a teenager with serious injuries.

A 19-year-old man was on the dancefloor at the Amadeus Nightclub on Crosby Road when he was struck with a bottle, causing a wound to his mouth and a head injury.

He is continuing to receive hospital treatment.

The attack happened at about 2am on Sunday March 18, but police only released details today. (Frid March 23)

Two men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested in connection with the assault, and released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please dial 101 and quote reference number 12180046165, or email Nicola.Pattinson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk