Teenager sobs as he's brought into Sheffield court charged with attempted murder

Have your say

A 15-year-old boy sobbed as he was brought into Sheffield Magistrates' Court today charged with attempted murder, relating to an incident in which a 24-year-old woman was stabbed.

The woman was injured in an altercation that took place in Gibbons Drive, Gleadless at around 12.05pm on Sunday.

Detectives charged the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon yesterday.

READ MORE: Teenage boy, 15, charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sheffield

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with the offences this morning.

Dressed in jeans and a t-shirt, the boy sobbed throughout most of the brief hearing.

District Judge Paul Heeley sent the case to to Sheffield Crown Court, and ordered for the boy to be held on remand until the next hearing date which is yet to be fixed.

READ MORE: Woman stable after stabbing in Sheffield

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with Sunday's altercation has been released without charge.

The injured woman remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police confirmed yesterday.