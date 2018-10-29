Teenager subjected to racial abuse and assault in Wakefield

A teenager was racially abused before being punched in the face by a man who then fled in a car.

The 17-year-old Asian girl was walking down the street near the Arriva bus depot on Barnsley Road in Wakefield between 5:15pm and 5:45pm on Thursday October 11 when the incident happened.

West Yorkshire Police has only just released details of the incident and are asking the public for help as they investigate.

A spokesperson said a small blue car drove past and racial slurs and threats were shouted at her. The car, driven by a female suspect, stopped and a male suspect got out and punched the victim in the face, injuring her nose.

They fled the scene in the car towards the city centre.

The male suspect was described as in his late 20s, five feet, eight inches tall, average build, tanned, with short black messy hair and stubble. He was wearing a grey jumper, navy blue jeans and black trainers and spoke with a foreign accent.

The female suspect was described as Asian, around 24-years-old, five feet, six inches tall and of big build. She had a black headscarf and wearing a blue and purple jumper and dark blue jeans and flat shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or CCTV is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180509347.