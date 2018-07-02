Teenagers arrested for burglary at 92-year-old man's home in Scarborough

Police have warned Scarborough homeowners to be vigilant following a number of burglaries in the area.

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged following a burglary at the home of a 92-year-old man, in Cornelian Drive, on Saturday June 30.

The property was targeted some time after 3pm and when the elderly man returned at 4.15pm he found the house ransacked and items of jewellery, a bottle of rum and a bottle of Bucks Fizz had been stolen.

A 16 year-old boy and two 15 year-old boys, who were seen in the area at the time that the Cornelian Drive burglary took place, were arrested and charged with burglary and attempted burglary.

The 16 year-old boy, and one of the 15 Year-old boys, were remanded in custody and appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 July. The second 15 year-old boy is due to appear at Scarborough Youth Court on 17 July.

This was one of a number of burglaries which were reported over the weekend.

On Saturday June 30, a house on Pickering Road, West Ayton, was burgled between 10.45am and 1.45pm. The offender(s) gained entry by breaking French patio doors and stole a jewellery box and jewellery roll with items inside.

Also on 30 June, between 1.40pm and 7.10pm, offenders attempted to gain entry to a property on Cornelian Close. Fortunately, the offenders didn’t gain access to the property and no items were taken.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who has any information which might help the investigation into these burglaries is urged to get in touch. Maybe you saw something suspicious in the area at the time of these incidents, or maybe you have been offered to buy some jewellery.

"Thankfully, the items of jewellery from the property on Cornelian Drive have been recovered after three males were seen to discard a bag containing them."

If anyone has any information, any CCTV footage, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in any of the mentioned areas at the time, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to Scarborough Investigation Hub or email InvestigationHubScarborough@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Police want to remind home owners to be vigilant against burglars and ensure your property is properly secure at all times. Visit our online Safety and Security Advice centre at northyorkshire.police.uk/crimeprevention

Please quote reference number 12180117320 when providing any information.