Teenagers arrested over robbery of 83-year-old man in his West Yorkshire home

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an 83-year-old man in Hemsworth on Monday.

The males, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody.

The car taken in the incident has been recovered.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190037929.