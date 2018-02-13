Teenagers cause more than £11,000 of damage after being asked to leave KFC in West Yorkshire

A group of teenagers caused more than £11,000 worth of damage after being asked to leave a KFC restaurant in Bradford.

The damage was caused at about 8pm, at the KFC in Odsal Road on February 1.

Police have today issued an appeal after the group of between 15 and 20 youths threw objects and smashed windows at the restaurant.

It happened when the teenagers were asked to leave by KFC staff, after using bad language.

They ran off after the damage was caused.

PC Tom Dockerill, for Bradford South, said: "We know that there were other people in the premises at the time, including a woman with young children, and we would like to speak to her and anyone else who may have witnessed this incident as part of our enquiries.”

Officers are continuing enquiries to identify who was involved, and are working with KFC to prevent further disturbances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180053926.