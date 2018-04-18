Teenagers deny plot to kill students and teachers at Yorkshire school

Have your say

Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to offences relating to an alleged plot to kill students and teachers at a school.

The boys, both 15, from North Yorkshire, both denied a joint charge of conspiracy to murder when they appeared for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that this relates to a period between December 31 2016 and October 29 last year.

They also each pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence.

These charges allege that each defendant "did acts capable of encouraging (the other defendant) to commit the offence of murder, namely encouraging (the other defendant) to kill students and teachers at (a North Yorkshire school)."

They also denied a charge of encouraging or assisting an offence believing it would be committed.

One of the boys also denied one offence of the unlawful wounding of a teenage girl and another of aggravated burglary.

Judge Guy Kearl QC said the teenagers will go on trial in Leeds on May 3.

Both were remanded in custody.

Neither of the defendants nor the school can be named.