Teenagers rob Cleethorpes shop with hammer

Two armed teenagers robbed a convenience store in Cleethorpes last night.

Two boys, who have been described as around 17 or 18 years old, entered the shop on Brereton Avenue and demanded money.

It happened on Tuesday, January 29 at around 8.30pm.

One of the boys was holding a hammer.

-> 'Depraved' Liversedge child rapist Philip Stott jailed for 20 years

They caused damage inside the shop and stole money before running off down Elliston Street.

One of the teenagers was wearing black clothing and the other wore a blue jacket and dark coloured scarf.

-> CCTV picture released after theft of pedigree sheep in Howden

No one was hurt but cash was stolen.

Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone with to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 516 of 30/01/19.

-> Suspected drug dealer banned from Bradford city centre for 10 years