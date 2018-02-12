Teenagers suspected of setting fire to Tesco in Hemsworth

A boy and a girl in their teens are suspected of starting a fire which damaged the Tesco store in Hemsworth.

The pair broke into the store on Market Street, Hemsworth on Saturday between 2am and 2.20am.

They then started a fire in the entrance way before fleeing.

They are thought to be between 16 to 18 years old. The girl was wearing glasses and had hair which was tied in a ponytail while the boy had short hair.

Both were described as being of average height and build.

Detective Sergeant Mick Casey of Wakefield District CID, said: “Enquiries are on-going with the fire service into the cause of this fire which is being treated as arson and which has caused damage to the supermarket entrance.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has information or who saw a juvenile male and female outside the store just prior to the fire being started or walking away from it in the aftermath of the blaze.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.