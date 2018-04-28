Temperatures continue to fall across Yorkshire - but how long will the cold spell last?

Yorkshire is braced for a cold spell this weekend as temperatures continue to fall across the country.

Forecasters say today will bring patches of rain and drizzle and a chilly northeasterly wind, but there may be some brighter spells with highs of 9C, according to the Met Office.

And tomorrow, there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle that are likely to slowly fade throughout the day.

The Met Office said it will remain breezy with maximum temperatures of 8C.

Meanwhile next week, forecasters say it will be cold on Monday as strong winds and rain spread across the North with coastal gales.

The skies are expected to turn drier and brighter on Tuesday, though further rain and strong winds could return on Wednesday.