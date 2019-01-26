Ten of the best photos we took in Yorkshire this week These are some of the stunning images captured by Yorkshire Post photographers this week. Winter started to bite, and our team were out photographing snowy scenes. 1. Cake yoga A cake yoga class on 'Blue Monday' at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds Simon Hulme jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Holmfirth Sheep in heavy snow on the moors above Holmfirth James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. York Light trails from cars as they pass over Lendal Bridge in York Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Winter has arrived A farmer drives a flock of sheep along a road into a nearby field near Warter, East Yorkshire James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3