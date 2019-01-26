Holmfirth

Ten of the best photos we took in Yorkshire this week

These are some of the stunning images captured by Yorkshire Post photographers this week.

Winter started to bite, and our team were out photographing snowy scenes.

1. Cake yoga

A cake yoga class on 'Blue Monday' at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds
Simon Hulme
2. Holmfirth

Sheep in heavy snow on the moors above Holmfirth
James Hardisty
3. York

Light trails from cars as they pass over Lendal Bridge in York
Bruce Rollinson
4. Winter has arrived

A farmer drives a flock of sheep along a road into a nearby field near Warter, East Yorkshire
James Hardisty
