Ten of the most commonly asked Yorkshire questions

2. What does On Ilkley Moor Bahtat actually mean?

The recurring chorus of our unofficial national anthem means on Ilkley Moor without a hat.'The song tells of a lover courting the object of his affections, Mary Jane, while the singers warn him that heading up to the moor without a flat cap will result in his death, then his burial, the eating of his corpse by worms, the eating of the worms by ducks and then finally the eating of the ducks by the singers.

other