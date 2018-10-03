Seabrook Crisps is a Yorkshire institution, even if it may have dropped the ‘Lovingly Made in Yorkshire’ slogan, that has a following across the globe. Today the Bradford company has announced that it has been sold to new owners. So here’s ten things you probably didn’t know about Seabrook Crisps:

1 - Seabrook was founded in 1945 by Charles Brook in Bradford.

Seabrook crisps have been produced in Bradford for more than 70 years.

2 - The company still makes its crisps in Bradford.

3 - Seabrook employs around 160 people at its base in Bradford.

4 - It is thought to be one of the first to ever manufacture crinkle cut crisps.

5 - The name Seabrook has interesting origins. Charles Brook went to collect his photos from a shopkeeper who instead of ‘C Brook’ had labelled then Seabrook. So when he opened his first ever fish n’ chip shop, Mr Brook decided to call it Seabrook.

Seabrook boss Jonathan Bye. Pic: Richard Walker/www.imagenorth.net

6 - The Brook family’s venture in to crisps happened by accident. Charles Brook and his son discovered that they could create crinkle cut crisps with their fryer.

7 - The business has made headway internationally in recent years. In 2016 it struck its first ever major export deal when it agreed a deal with LuLu Hypermarket, a well-known supermarket chain in the Middle East.

8 - The business went through a management buyout (MBO) in 2015. The deal was backed by private equity investor LDC.

9 - However, LDC has today exited the business after selling the business to Calbee (UK) for an undisclosed sum. Calbee UK is the subsidiary of $2.3bn Japan-based global snack company Calbee.

10 - The current chief executive of Seabrook is Jonathan Bye. Mr Bye will continue in his role following the takeover.

