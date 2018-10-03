Seabrook Crisps is a Yorkshire institution, even if it may have dropped the ‘Lovingly Made in Yorkshire’ slogan, that has a following across the globe. Today the Bradford company has announced that it has been sold to new owners. So here’s ten things you probably didn’t know about Seabrook Crisps:
1 - Seabrook was founded in 1945 by Charles Brook in Bradford.
2 - The company still makes its crisps in Bradford.
3 - Seabrook employs around 160 people at its base in Bradford.
4 - It is thought to be one of the first to ever manufacture crinkle cut crisps.
5 - The name Seabrook has interesting origins. Charles Brook went to collect his photos from a shopkeeper who instead of ‘C Brook’ had labelled then Seabrook. So when he opened his first ever fish n’ chip shop, Mr Brook decided to call it Seabrook.
6 - The Brook family’s venture in to crisps happened by accident. Charles Brook and his son discovered that they could create crinkle cut crisps with their fryer.
7 - The business has made headway internationally in recent years. In 2016 it struck its first ever major export deal when it agreed a deal with LuLu Hypermarket, a well-known supermarket chain in the Middle East.
8 - The business went through a management buyout (MBO) in 2015. The deal was backed by private equity investor LDC.
9 - However, LDC has today exited the business after selling the business to Calbee (UK) for an undisclosed sum. Calbee UK is the subsidiary of $2.3bn Japan-based global snack company Calbee.
10 - The current chief executive of Seabrook is Jonathan Bye. Mr Bye will continue in his role following the takeover.
Read the full story on Calbee’s takeover of Seabrook here.