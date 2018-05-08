TEN week disruption on road close to Leeds Bradford Airport to repair 100 year old culvert

Essential roadworks close to Leeds Bradford Airport are set to be in place for ten weeks in order to repair and strengthen a 100 year old culvert.

The culvert PIC: Leeds City Council

The works will take place on the A658 Pool Bank New Road in Leeds and will focus on the stretch north-east of the Dyneley Arms junction between the A660 Leeds Road and Pool-in-Wharfedale.

The work, managed by Leeds City Council, began today (Tuesday, May 8) and are said to take around 10 weeks to complete.

The road will remain open to all users throughout the works but a single lane restriction in place, a reduced 30-miles per hour speed limit and temporary traffic signals in operation.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "Local residents impacted by the works have been contacted by the council with details, while local councillors have also been made aware.

The stretch of road PIC: Leeds City Council

"As the road is well used by those travelling to and from Leeds Bradford Airport, motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek to use alternative routes where possible.

"Both the airport and Jet2.com have also been made aware and will include messaging about the works being given to passengers before they travel.

"Taxi companies, bus operators and local off-site airport parking services are also being informed."

This culvert, which was originally built around 100 years ago, enables a natural stream watercourse to flow through it under the road carrying water from surrounding areas.

It is now in need of repair and strengthening work, which will be carried out through the use of piling and the addition of reinforced concrete to increase its durability and make it more resilient to flooding events.

What is a culvert?

A culvert is a fully enclosed drainage structure that runs under a portion of land.

Depending on the amount of water needed to flow through, the size and type of culvert can vary.

Some culverts can also have a pedestrian or vehicular bridge, but they will always allow water to pas through a pipe or channel.