Ten-year spin set to continue for cover group

A manufacturer of protective covers for DJ, music producer and audio equipment, has grown sales by 23 per cent in the last year.

Leeds-based Decksaver is celebrating its 10th birthday this month and the founder of the firm, Mustafa El-Etriby, has plans to reinvest in the business and bring more people into it.

Mr El-Etriby, a former DJ and product design graduate, set the business up after moving home once he’d finished university.

He got the idea for the product when one day his younger brother inadvertently damaged one of his prized Pioneer DJ decks.

The incident made him realise that there was a gap in the market for bespoke protective covers for audio technology.

While completing his master’s degree, Mr El-Etriby became an employee of Vacform Group. There he presented the idea of Decksaver to chairman David Aarons and managing director Kevin Quinn who helped him realise his vision.

Mr El-Etriby said: “When we started out with Decksaver, the recession was hitting consumers and businesses hard – it was a scary time but Decksaver has gone from strength to strength.

“The success and growth we have seen these past 10 years has been phenomenal. There are infinite possibilities and I don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface with this brand yet.

“Our main aim for 2018 and beyond is to reinvest to move the brand forward, bring more people into the business and continue to grow and lead the way with innovation, design and quality.”